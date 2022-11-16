Theory About Tom Brady, Gisele's Divorce Is Going Viral
Over the past few months, the relationship of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated headlines.
It doesn't appear like that's going to stop any time soon - even though the couple is divorced. Fans have been speculating on the reason for their divorce ever since the rumors started.
However, one emerging theory is grabbing social media's attention. Brady and Gisele were partners in the cryptocurrency platform FTX - which recently went bankrupt.
Now, a theory suggests that Brady and Gisele were either wrapped up in a ponzi scheme or simply placed too much money into the platform before its collapse.
The vide goes through the timeline from April-November 2022 and highlights when things match up with the FTX collapse.
Check it out.
Brady was also recently named in a lawsuit, being sued for his promotion of FTZ.
The class action lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. According to the lawsuit, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried created a fraudulent scheme "designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country."
Is there any truth to this theory?