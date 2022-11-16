Theory About Tom Brady, Gisele's Divorce Is Going Viral

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Over the past few months, the relationship of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated headlines.

It doesn't appear like that's going to stop any time soon - even though the couple is divorced. Fans have been speculating on the reason for their divorce ever since the rumors started.

However, one emerging theory is grabbing social media's attention. Brady and Gisele were partners in the cryptocurrency platform FTX - which recently went bankrupt.

Now, a theory suggests that Brady and Gisele were either wrapped up in a ponzi scheme or simply placed too much money into the platform before its collapse.

The vide goes through the timeline from April-November 2022 and highlights when things match up with the FTX collapse.

Check it out.

Brady was also recently named in a lawsuit, being sued for his promotion of FTZ.

The class action lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. According to the lawsuit, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried created a fraudulent scheme "designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country."

Is there any truth to this theory?