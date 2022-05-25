Theory Floated On Bill Belichick's Patriots Coaches Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is being very cautious when it comes to the offensive side of the ball next season.

He still hasn't named an offensive coordinator for next season, so fans will just have to guess which coach will be calling the plays.

When he was asked about it at OTAs on Monday, he had a classic response.

"What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? We’ll get to it when we get to it," Belichick said.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has a theory about why Belichick is doing it this way and thinks that he wants to centralize responsibility.

“I still, at some level, believe that Bill Belichick is trying to centralize responsibility,” Florio said (via NESN). “He’s trying to reduce the pressure and the scrutiny of the individual assistant coaches because I think he knows. If he didn’t know before they got the crap kicked out of them by the Bills in prime time to end their 2021 season, 47-17, it was something obscene like that. And his son Steve supposedly is the de-facto defensive coordinator. That’s the type of performance that defensive coordinators get fired for."

Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are the frontrunners to call the plays, but Belichick may make everyone wait until training camp to find out who will be the OC.

This is an interesting theory from Florio and it'll be fascinating to see if he's right about it.