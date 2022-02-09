Is Rob Gronkowski going to continue playing in the National Football League following Tom Brady’s retirement?

Many in the NFL world doubt it.

Gronkowski was already retired, after all, before being convinced by Brady to un-retire and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that Brady is retired – for now, anyway – it seems likely that Gronkowski will follow suit.

However, there might be one team Gronkowski would consider playing for in 2022 – the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gronkowski has always played with Tom Brady, but he admitted that Joe Burrow is someone he would think about teaming up with.

“I kinda like this young buck QB. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said.

With Tom Brady retired, Rob Gronkowski says if there’s one QB he would be fine playing with it’s Joe Burrow. “I kinda like this young buck QB. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man.” Gronk is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. pic.twitter.com/5rU2KsoJgF — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) February 9, 2022

Gronkowski in Cincinnati would be a lot of fun. The Bengals are already in pretty great shape on offense, but Gronkowski would certainly be a major addition.

Where do you see Gronk playing in 2022 – if anywhere?