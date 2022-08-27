There Are 11 College Football Game Today - Here's The Schedule

The 2022 college football season officially kicks off in just a few hours with a full slate of games on the docket.

Here are the 11 games that will take place today:

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky at 12:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) at 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Idaho State at UNLV at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Connecticut at Utah State at 4:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois at 4:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State at 5:00 p.m. on ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP at 9:00 p.m. ET

Nevada at New Mexico State at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Which game will you be watching?