There Are 11 College Football Game Today - Here's The Schedule

The 2022 college football season officially kicks off in just a few hours with a full slate of games on the docket.

Here are the 11 games that will take place today:

  • Austin Peay at Western Kentucky at 12:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
  • Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) at 12:30 p.m. on FOX
  • Idaho State at UNLV at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
  • Connecticut at Utah State at 4:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
  • Wyoming at Illinois at 4:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Duquesne at Florida State at 5:00 p.m. on ACC Network
  • Charlotte at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
  • Florida A&M at North Carolina at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network
  • North Texas at UTEP at 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Nevada at New Mexico State at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2
  • Vanderbilt at Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Which game will you be watching?