There Are 11 College Football Games Happening This Month

It may be hard to believe, but football is already right around the corner!

While most college football teams kick the season off in September, there are a number of games on the schedule this month in the NCAA's "Week 0."

Including:

Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’i

Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Idaho State vs. UNLV

UConn vs. Utah State

Duquesne vs. Florida State

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic

Florida A&M vs. UNC

North Texas vs. UTEP

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Wyoming vs. Illinois

Week 0 takes place on August 27, with all of the games outside of North Texas at UTEP being broadcast on television.

That sets the stage for what should be an outstanding Week 1 of college football, highlighted by Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon vs. Georgia.