There Are 11 College Football Games Happening This Month
It may be hard to believe, but football is already right around the corner!
While most college football teams kick the season off in September, there are a number of games on the schedule this month in the NCAA's "Week 0."
Including:
- Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’i
- Nevada vs. New Mexico State
- Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky
- Idaho State vs. UNLV
- UConn vs. Utah State
- Duquesne vs. Florida State
- Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic
- Florida A&M vs. UNC
- North Texas vs. UTEP
- Nebraska vs. Northwestern
- Wyoming vs. Illinois
Week 0 takes place on August 27, with all of the games outside of North Texas at UTEP being broadcast on television.
That sets the stage for what should be an outstanding Week 1 of college football, highlighted by Notre Dame at Ohio State and Oregon vs. Georgia.