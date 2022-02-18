There Are 2 Betting Favorites To Win NBA Title

There are currently two betting favorites to win the NBA title, and both play in the Western Conference.

The 48-10 Phoenix Suns (+450) and 42-17 Golden State Warriors (+475) are currently the betting favorites to win the NBA Championship at season’s end. They’re followed by the Brooklyn Nets (+550) Milwaukee Bucks (+600). The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t far behind with current odds at +700.

The Suns and Warriors, meanwhile, are expected to meet in the Western Conference Finals later this season. A Chris Paul vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson vs. Devin Booker battle would be must-watch basketball.

Will the Suns or Warriors win the title this season? The odds say yes.

“The Suns and Warriors have taken advantage of the Lakers’ struggles and own the best records in the Western Conference,” writes David Purdum via ESPN.com. “They moved ahead of the Nets into the role of favorites over the last week. While the Suns are the favorites, more money and more bets have been wagered on the Warriors to win the title than any other team at Caesars Sportsbook.”

The Los Angles Lakers, meanwhile, have seen their championship odds (+3000) plummet. In the midst of injuries and a strange roster combination, the Lakers are currently 27-31, good for ninth in the Western Conference.

Barring a miraculous turnaround by the Lakers down the stretch of the season, it’ll be the Suns and Warriors battling it out for the West.

Who do you think will win the NBA Finals this season?