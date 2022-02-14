There Are 2 Clear Favorites To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl

There are two clear favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl, and neither of them are the Rams or Bengals.

According to the Action Network’s latest odds, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are tied with the best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023.

The two AFC foes met in this year’s AFC Divisional Round. It was one of the best playoff games in recent memory as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat Josh Allen and the Bills 42-36 in overtime. One game later, the Chiefs gave up a 21-3 lead in a 27-24 overtime loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Per the Action Network, there’s a good chance the Bills and Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship next season. Only one can advance to the Super Bowl seeing that each plays in the AFC.

“Although the Bengals represented the AFC in the 2022 title game before falling to the Rams, the Chiefs and Bills are the teams to beat next season, according to the latest Super Bowl odds for 2023,” writes Alex Kolodziej of the Action Network.

“Kansas City and Buffalo dueled it out in an AFC Divisional Round matchup that will go down as one of the best postseason games ever.”

The Bengals have the sixth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023. The Rams are only third on the list.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl next year?