There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The time college football fans have been waiting for is finally here: it's bowl season!
In previous years the football world has tiptoed into bowl season with a few matchups that wouldn't excite the football masses. That won't be happening this year as there's a top-25 showdown on opening day.
Before we get there though, there's a nice appetizer on the menu as Miami (OH) squares off against UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. UAB enters as the heavy favorite, but as college football regulars know, wild things happen at the Bahamas Bowl.
The main course of today's slate is a bout between conference champions UTSA and Troy. The Roadrunners enter as a slight two-point favorite as both teams enter this afternoon's game on a 10-game winning streak.
Here's the full schedule for today's games:
- Miami (OH) vs. UAB at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
- UTSA vs. Troy at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
Which teams will walk out with the win today?