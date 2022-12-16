There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, AL - SEPTEMBER 01: UAB Blazers cheerleaders during the game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the UAB Blazers on September 1, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The time college football fans have been waiting for is finally here: it's bowl season!

In previous years the football world has tiptoed into bowl season with a few matchups that wouldn't excite the football masses. That won't be happening this year as there's a top-25 showdown on opening day.

Before we get there though, there's a nice appetizer on the menu as Miami (OH) squares off against UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. UAB enters as the heavy favorite, but as college football regulars know, wild things happen at the Bahamas Bowl.

The main course of today's slate is a bout between conference champions UTSA and Troy. The Roadrunners enter as a slight two-point favorite as both teams enter this afternoon's game on a 10-game winning streak.

Here's the full schedule for today's games:

Miami (OH) vs. UAB at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN

UTSA vs. Troy at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Which teams will walk out with the win today?