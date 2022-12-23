There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

College football bowl season is fully upon us.

Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri.

The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown favorite over the home-state Rajun Cajuns. ESPN's predictive model gives Houston a 64.3% likelihood to win their bowl-game matchup.

The Gasparilla Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. The Demon Deacons are a narrow 2.5-point favorite over the SEC's Tigers. ESPN's predictive model gives Wake Forest a 60.3% likelihood to win the game.

This slate of bowl games is just a small taste before next weekend's massive lineup of exciting college football matchups.