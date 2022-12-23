There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us.
Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri.
The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown favorite over the home-state Rajun Cajuns. ESPN's predictive model gives Houston a 64.3% likelihood to win their bowl-game matchup.
The Gasparilla Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. The Demon Deacons are a narrow 2.5-point favorite over the SEC's Tigers. ESPN's predictive model gives Wake Forest a 60.3% likelihood to win the game.
This slate of bowl games is just a small taste before next weekend's massive lineup of exciting college football matchups.