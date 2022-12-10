There Are 2 College Football Games Today - Here's The Schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: The Navy Midshipmen run out on the field before the game against the Army Black Knights on December 9, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The college football regular season might be over for most of the country, but one immaculate game remains.

Later this afternoon, Army and Navy will take center stage in one of the best rivalries college football has to offer. Although both teams are struggling this season, they never fail to deliver when this rivalry is on the line.

Navy is a slight favorite in this afternoon's game, favored by just three points. The Midshipmen have won two of the past three games, but Army has taken four of the last six.

Army-Navy isn't the only game on the docket, though. The FCS playoffs are underway with Holy Cross and South Dakota State attempting to punch their tickets to the semifinal round.

Here's the full schedule:

Holy Cross vs. South Dakota State at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Army vs. Navy at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Will you be watching the action?