There Are 2 College Football Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The most important day of college football bowl season is upon us.

Both of the College Football Playoff semifinal games will take place later today. Here's the schedule:

No. 2 Michigan will face off against No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will clash in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites over the Horned Frogs. Michigan is hunting for redemption after last year's early exit in the CFP semifinal. The game will take place in Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes. Georgia is looking to become the first back-to-back National Champions since 2011-12 — and that journey starts with today's matchup. The game will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hopefully this year's slate of games delivers with some exciting matchups.