There Are 2 NFL Games On Monday Night: Here’s The Schedule

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

There’s usually only one NFL game on Monday nights, but today, we’ve got a doubleheader due to one being rescheduled.

The first contest is the Raiders-Browns game which will be at 5 p.m. ET. The Browns had a massive COVID outbreak last week which forced the NFL to postpone the game by one day.

Cleveland was hoping to get starting quarterback Baker Mayfield back but he wasn’t able to test his way out of COVID protocols. Backup Case Keenum couldn’t either which means that Nick Mullens will be getting the start.

If the Browns win, they’ll slide up to first in the AFC North heading into the final three weeks of the season. They would have the tiebreaker for the time being over both the Ravens and Bengals.

The regular Monday night game will be between the Vikings and Bears. This will be the second consecutive week that both teams will be featured on national television.

Minnesota is coming off a 36-28 win over Pittsburgh 11 days ago on Thursday Night Football, while Chicago is coming off a 45-30 loss at the hands of Green Bay last Sunday night. The Vikings need this win in order to stay in the NFC’s playoff race.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

