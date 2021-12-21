There Are 2 NFL Games On Tuesday Night: Here’s The Schedule

Thanks to COVID-19, NFL fans are getting a rare slate of Tuesday Night Football games.

Virus outbreaks throughout the league pushed two Week 15 matchups back a bit.

Each game features a divisional battle between rivals with playoff implications on the line.

Tuesday Night Football! Who says TNF on Fox is over?? 70% of the country set to see WAS-PHL, 30% on SEA-LAR (% subject to change). https://t.co/qNHL7BFnYt — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) December 17, 2021

Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4) 7 PM ET on FOX, Tuesday

Both NFC West teams are riding two-game win streaks coming into this matchup. If the Seahawks can steal one at SoFi, they can keep their remote playoff chances alive for at least one more week.

If the Rams handle business at home, LA can tie the Cardinals atop the division. Sean McVay’s team got the win the first time these two teams met. But Seattle may have found its running game behind underachieving back Rashaad Penny.

Meanwhile, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp can continue his quest to challenge the NFL’s single-season receiving records for catches and receiving yards with another great performance.

About the only thing certain about the Seahawks’ game against the Rams Tuesday is that they have to win it. (from @bcondotta) https://t.co/SURi3kDHBh — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 21, 2021

Washington Football Team (6-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) 7 PM ET on FOX, Tuesday

Washington and Philly are both vying for an NFC playoff spot in the first of two meetings to end the season. Jalen Hurts is back behind center for the Eagles and the team has won three of its last four behind a strong run game and great fill-in performance from backup QB Gardnew Minshew.

The WFT snapped its four game win streak against the Cowboys in Week 14. Ron Rivera’s squad is dealing with a number of key players on the COVID list, although some could come back before kickoff. QB Taylor Heinicke, DT Jonathan Allen and CB Kendall Fuller are all starters in the NFL’s protocol, not to mention backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

If neither Heinicke or Allen can go, Garrett Gilbert would likely make the start.

NFC East teams don't trust each other 😂 WFT brought their own benches vs. the Eagles a week after the Cowboys brought their own benches to Washington. pic.twitter.com/203gc0JVOe — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 21, 2021

It appears most of the country will get the Eagles vs. Washington when the NFL’s Tuesday night games kickoff at 7 PM ET. However, that’s could be subject to change.