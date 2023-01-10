There Are 3 Early National Title Favorites For Next Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second national title in as many years with a dominant performance over TCU.

The Bulldogs obliterated the Horned Frogs by a final score of 65-7 in easily the biggest blowout of the playoff era. With the 2022 season officially in the rearview, it's time to take a look at next season.

Here are the top three betting favorites:

Georgia (+375) Alabama (+550) Ohio State (+650)

Here's what 247Sports said about Georgia:

Could Georgia win a third straight national championship next season? That would be unprecedented in the modern era. No programs do this — not when parity is at an all-time high in college football. The Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorites to be the last team standing once again, even with major lineup changes, including Stetson Bennett exhausting his eligibility under center. He is going to go down as arguably the greatest player in program history given what he has accomplished in each of the last two playoffs.

Will Georgia win its third title in a row or will someone put a stop to Kirby Smart's run?