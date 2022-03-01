There Are 3 Favorites To Win The 2022 NCAA Tournament

With March now officially upon us, it’s time to start making predictions for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

64 teams will enter the tournament with hopes of making a deep postseason run, but some, of course, have better chances than others.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, three teams stand a cut above the rest with the best odds to claim a National Championship title.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+350) Arizona Wildcats (+700) Kentucky (+700)

Purdue (+900), Auburn (+1200), Kansas (+1200), Duke (+1200) and Baylor (+1500) round out the remainder of the top-eight.

Just as they did last year, Gonzaga has rolled through the regular season and solidified themselves as an overwhelming favorite to win the title. Last year, the Bulldogs made it all the way to the final before ultimately falling to the Baylor Bears. This year, Mark Few and his squad will look for redemption in another run through the Final Four.

With a 25-3 record on the year, No .2 Arizona also looks primed to make a title run this season. Despite their most recent upset loss to unranked Colorado, the Wildcats have plenty of top-25 wins that prove their ability to compete with the best of the best.

John Calipari and Kentucky have once again found themselves among the best teams in college basketball with a 23-6 record on the year. The No. 7 Wildcats are also coming off a tough loss to No. 18 Arkansas, but Coach Cal’s championship experience and talented roster has the team’s championship odds up near the top.

Who do you think will take this year’s NCAA Tournament?