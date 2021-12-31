There Are 4 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The main events have finally arrived.

Later today on this New Year’s Eve, the College Football Playoff will kickoff with two exciting semifinal matchups.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl. This afternoon matchup between perennial powerhouse and first-time program will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Later in the evening, No. 2 Michigan will face off against No. 3 Georgia in a battle of Big Ten vs. SEC. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines and Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are set to kickoff in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for an Orange Bowl matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to these College Football Playoff matchups, we also have a couple more bowl games to watch.

At 11 a.m. ET, the No. 17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights — who replaced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Gator Bowl after they dropped out due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Washington State and Central Michigan will face off in a Sun Bowl matchup at noon ET.

Happy watching and happy New Year!