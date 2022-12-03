There Are 4 Power 5 Championship Games Today - Here's The Schedule

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the University of Michigan Flag after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45-23 over the Ohio State Buckeyes and clinched the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the Power 5 conference title games to yield an upset as the Utah Utes took down the USC Trojans by a final score of 47-24 in the Pac-12 title game.

The loss, USC's second of the season to Utah, knocked the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff race. Other teams competing today are hoping to avoid the same fate.

There are four Power 5 conference title games today, along with a plethora of other interesting games.

Here's the schedule:

Kansas State vs. TCU - 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC

LSU vs. Georgia - 4:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Purdue vs. Michigan - 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX

North Carolina vs. Clemson - 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC

With USC's loss, the Ohio State Buckeyes are in prime position to make the playoff. Will any other upsets happen today to open the door for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

We'll find out.