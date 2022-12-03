There Are 4 Power 5 Championship Games Today - Here's The Schedule
It didn't take long for the Power 5 conference title games to yield an upset as the Utah Utes took down the USC Trojans by a final score of 47-24 in the Pac-12 title game.
The loss, USC's second of the season to Utah, knocked the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff race. Other teams competing today are hoping to avoid the same fate.
There are four Power 5 conference title games today, along with a plethora of other interesting games.
Here's the schedule:
- Kansas State vs. TCU - 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC
- LSU vs. Georgia - 4:00 p.m. ET on CBS
- Purdue vs. Michigan - 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX
- North Carolina vs. Clemson - 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC
With USC's loss, the Ohio State Buckeyes are in prime position to make the playoff. Will any other upsets happen today to open the door for the Alabama Crimson Tide?
We'll find out.