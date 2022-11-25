There Are 5 College Football Games With Ranked Teams Today - Here's The Schedule

Saturday typically dominates the college football schedule. But the Friday after Thanksgiving always provides some exciting action.

This year, five ranked teams will take the field.

Here's the full slate of games for this holiday Friday:

No. 19 Tulane @ No. 24 Cincinnati — noon ET

Baylor @ No. 23 Texas — noon ET

Utah State @ Boise State — noon ET

Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan — noon ET

Toledo @ Western Michigan — noon ET

Arizona State @ Arizona — 3 p.m. ET

NC State @ No. 17 North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas @ Missouri — 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico @ Colorado State — 3:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska @ Iowa — 4 p.m. ET

No. 18 UCLA @ California — 4:30 p.m. ET

Florida @ No. 16 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET

Wyoming @ Fresno State — 10 p.m. ET

Enjoy this exciting slate of games before an equally-stacked schedule on Saturday.