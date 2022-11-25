Skip to main content
4
New Articles

There Are 5 College Football Games With Ranked Teams Today - Here's The Schedule

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Texas Longhorns cheerleader raises her pom pom while the Texas band performs prior to the game against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on September 03, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saturday typically dominates the college football schedule. But the Friday after Thanksgiving always provides some exciting action.

This year, five ranked teams will take the field.

Here's the full slate of games for this holiday Friday:

  • No. 19 Tulane @ No. 24 Cincinnati — noon ET
  • Baylor @ No. 23 Texas — noon ET
  • Utah State @ Boise State — noon ET
  • Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan — noon ET
  • Toledo @ Western Michigan — noon ET
  • Arizona State @ Arizona — 3 p.m. ET
  • NC State @ No. 17 North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Arkansas @ Missouri — 3:30 p.m. ET
  • New Mexico @ Colorado State — 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Nebraska @ Iowa — 4 p.m. ET
  • No. 18 UCLA @ California — 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Florida @ No. 16 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Wyoming @ Fresno State — 10 p.m. ET

Enjoy this exciting slate of games before an equally-stacked schedule on Saturday.