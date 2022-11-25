There Are 5 College Football Games With Ranked Teams Today - Here's The Schedule
Saturday typically dominates the college football schedule. But the Friday after Thanksgiving always provides some exciting action.
This year, five ranked teams will take the field.
Here's the full slate of games for this holiday Friday:
- No. 19 Tulane @ No. 24 Cincinnati — noon ET
- Baylor @ No. 23 Texas — noon ET
- Utah State @ Boise State — noon ET
- Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan — noon ET
- Toledo @ Western Michigan — noon ET
- Arizona State @ Arizona — 3 p.m. ET
- NC State @ No. 17 North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET
- Arkansas @ Missouri — 3:30 p.m. ET
- New Mexico @ Colorado State — 3:30 p.m. ET
- Nebraska @ Iowa — 4 p.m. ET
- No. 18 UCLA @ California — 4:30 p.m. ET
- Florida @ No. 16 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET
- Wyoming @ Fresno State — 10 p.m. ET
Enjoy this exciting slate of games before an equally-stacked schedule on Saturday.