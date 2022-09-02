There Are 8 College Football Games Tonight - Here's The Schedule
Week 1 of the college football season is already in full swing.
On Friday night, college football fans will have the privilege of tracking eight exciting matchups.
Take a look at the full slate of games here:
- Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- William & Mary at Charlotte — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- Temple at Duke — 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
- Tennessee Tech at Kansas — 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
- Illinois at Indiana — 8 p.m. ET, FS1
- TCU at Colorado — 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Last night, Week 1 of the college football season kicked off with some thrilling contests. West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh and Penn State at Purdue both went down to the wire in nationally-televised events.
If last night is any indication, college football fans should be in for some more excitement on Friday evening.
While this group of games no doubt has some intriguing matchups, the real powerhouse schedule kicks off on Saturday — featuring games like No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas and No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State.