There Are 8 College Football Games Tonight - Here's The Schedule

Week 1 of the college football season is already in full swing.

On Friday night, college football fans will have the privilege of tracking eight exciting matchups.

Take a look at the full slate of games here:

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

William & Mary at Charlotte — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Temple at Duke — 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Tennessee Tech at Kansas — 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Illinois at Indiana — 8 p.m. ET, FS1

TCU at Colorado — 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Last night, Week 1 of the college football season kicked off with some thrilling contests. West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh and Penn State at Purdue both went down to the wire in nationally-televised events.

If last night is any indication, college football fans should be in for some more excitement on Friday evening.

While this group of games no doubt has some intriguing matchups, the real powerhouse schedule kicks off on Saturday — featuring games like No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas and No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State.