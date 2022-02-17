There Are Calls For An Age Minimum In Figure Skating

The calls for an age minimum in individual and team figure skating are intensifying due to the situation involving the Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva.

A doping scandal came to light during these 2022 Beijing Olympics. Valieva, who’s just 15 years old, tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug in late Dec. of 2021. Despite the scandal, she was still allowed to compete in the Games. It’s believed she was only allowed to do so because of her age.

Valieva has been visibly emotional during her competitions since. And fans have called into question the Olympic committee’s decision to go without an age requirement for figure skating. Even 2016 silver medalist Ashley Wagner has chimed in.

"This is a moment where you genuinely have to say- that poor kid," Wagner wrote on Twitter. "She should not have ever been put in this position. She shouldn't have been out on that ice, she shouldn't have been put in a position where she became the face of a problem bigger than her." "Kamila Valieva should not be skating at the Olympics," wrote Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "Not just because she failed a drug test, because she competes for Russia, because this whole event has become a sham. Valieva should not be skating at the Olympics because she is 15 years old."

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to watch and enjoy women’s figure skating or gymnastics ever again. Maybe if the(y) raise the minimum age to 18,” one fan said.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to watch and enjoy women's figure skating or gymnastics ever again. Maybe if the(y) raise the minimum age to 18," one fan said.