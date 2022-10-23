There Are Currently 7 College Football Head Coaching Openings

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

We're about half through the 2022 college football season and more than a handful of teams have already effectively hit the reset button on their programs.

Earlier this morning, the Charlotte 49ers became the latest team to part ways with their head coach, firing Will Healy in the middle of his fourth season with the team. With his firing, there are now seven head coaching vacancies heading into 2023.

Of the seven, five of them are in Power Five conferences: Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and Wisconsin. UAB is the seventh.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are arguably the most interesting ones given their history and the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference. Of the seven, Wisconsin might be the least likely to make a big splash as interim head coach Jim Leonard might get the job depending on how he performs down the stretch.

As for candidates, the seven programs may have missed the best chance to reel in the biggest of the big fish. Last season saw the likes of Brian Kelly, Lincoln Riley, Mario Cristobal, Sonny Dykes, Tony Elliott and Brent Venables all found new teams last season.

That isn't to say there aren't some great coaching candidates out there. Coaches with proven track records like Paul Chryst are available, as is Jackson State's Deion Sanders if the right offer comes along.

The biggest name available is Urban Meyer, who may or may not be eager to step back into the coaching saddle quite yet - if ever again.

Who will be hired to fill these seven head coaching openings?