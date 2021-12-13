The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There Are Growing Calls For NFL General Manager’s Firing

A general view of MetLife Stadium during a Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

There are some growing calls for an NFL general manager’s firing following his team’s latest loss on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-21, on Sunday afternoon. New York is now 4-9 on the season.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the G-Men, who have been led by general manager Dave Gettleman.

Most fans appear to be ready to move on from the Gettleman era.

Sunday night, the New York Post called for his replacement. Whether it’s via a forced retirement or a firing, his tenure needs to end.

The New York Post believes whoever replaces Gettleman needs to be given the freedom to tear down whatever they want:

This is no longer about merely replacing Gettleman, whose pending retirement should be announced sooner rather than later, giving the Giants a head start on front-office recruiting.

This is also about giving that next GM the power to make all changes he or she wants to make. And if that means the Giants have a new head coach and/or quarterback for 2022, then that’s what it means.

It should be an interesting offseason in New York.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.