There Are Growing Calls For NFL General Manager’s Firing

There are some growing calls for an NFL general manager’s firing following his team’s latest loss on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Giants lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-21, on Sunday afternoon. New York is now 4-9 on the season.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the G-Men, who have been led by general manager Dave Gettleman.

Most fans appear to be ready to move on from the Gettleman era.

Sunday night, the New York Post called for his replacement. Whether it’s via a forced retirement or a firing, his tenure needs to end.

#Giants are on the verge of their 8th losing season in the last 10 years (since winning SB46). The only two winning seasons were 2012 (9-7) and 2016 (11-5). This will be their fifth straight losing season. They are 19-42 under Dave Gettleman. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 12, 2021

Mara better throw the fan base a bone and relieve Gettleman of his duties tomorrow. Start the search now. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) December 12, 2021

Create the worst possible NFL team situation: Roster: Lions

Coach: Meyer

GM: Gettleman

Owner: Snyder

Fan base: Chargers

Public Relations Coordinator: Jon Gruden — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) December 12, 2021

Dave Gettleman tore down a bad team to make a completely different bad team. — Giants Realist (@GiantsRealist) December 12, 2021

The New York Post believes whoever replaces Gettleman needs to be given the freedom to tear down whatever they want:

This is no longer about merely replacing Gettleman, whose pending retirement should be announced sooner rather than later, giving the Giants a head start on front-office recruiting. This is also about giving that next GM the power to make all changes he or she wants to make. And if that means the Giants have a new head coach and/or quarterback for 2022, then that’s what it means.

It should be an interesting offseason in New York.