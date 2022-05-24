There Are Growing Injury Concerns For Top NFL Draft Pick

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the field just after the opening kickoff during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans made Derek Stingley the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft despite undergoing surgery on an injured left foot last September.

While the Texans must be confident in his long-term health outlook, general manager Nick Caserio acknowledged during an interview on SportsRadio 610's Payne & Pendergast that the cornerback still has to make progress before he's able to compete in camp.

"He played three games there with the foot (injury), and he wasn't really healthy. It kind of speaks to his competitiveness and his toughness," Caserio said. "When he was able to get out there in the spring and actually test and show he is at least making some progress. I'd say he definitely still has some work to do in terms of being ready to go for camp."

Caserio said Stingley is "certainly working through it" and is expected to be ready for training camp this summer. He explained why they decided to draft him despite recovering from a torn ligament.

"When you factor everything in, we felt comfortable with the pick," Caserio added. "From a health standpoint, that's always a question, where is he from a foot standpoint. I think in the end, we felt comfortable with what the final diagnosis was going to be."

In March, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Stingley said he was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab and "almost close to 100 percent." The former LSU standout said no teams voiced any concern about his health during combine interviews.