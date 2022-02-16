There Are Now 6 Schools In Play For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class – and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has nearly every major program in college football after him.

However, it appears that only six schools have a real chance at landing the five-star quarterback prospect.

According to a report from 247Sports, there are six schools seriously in play to land the New Orleans, Louisiana product.

In fact, because of regime changes at a few SEC schools, you can add two more programs to the mix for the five-star quarterback: Florida and nearby LSU. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning still has a keen eye on Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he visited during the summer and returned for games during the fall. It’s a good bet that those four plus the twosome of LSU and Florida will get Manning on campus in the spring or summer.

Earlier this week, a report indicated that Arch Manning would be choosing between Alabama and Texas.

While the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns might be the frontrunners to land him, the five-star prospect is not close to a decision.

Arch’s uncle, Eli Manning, says there is not any family pressure to go to Ole Miss. That’s where Eli, Cooper and Archie Manning all went to school.

“You know, I’ll treat it just how my dad treated me when I was making my decision and it’s all based on the kid and who he has a great relationship with, what coaches, what city and school or what he feels he’s going to be comfortable with and grow and be the player he wants to be and student he wants to be,” Eli Manning said this week on Great Dane Nation. “And so, it’s all up to him and his feel and we’ll support him and whatever school he goes to for those four years. If it’s not Ole Miss, hey, I’ll be a fan for a brief moment for those four years.”

Arch Manning is currently playing basketball, though the 2022 football season will be here before we know it.