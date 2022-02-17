There are reportedly some growing “concerns” about the 2022 NFL Draft Pro Scouting Combine set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana later this year.

The 2022 Pro Scouting Combine is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at the beginning of March.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are some concerns.

“Athletes First, which represents 23 players invited to next month’s combine in Indianapolis, is not pleased with some of the working conditions there and is now working to change them,” he reports.

“NFL said it now is working on a scenario, which could be communicated to players as soon as Thursday, in which it would allow an approved trainer/therapist/masseuse who meets the vaccination requirements into restricted areas, one per player, when he has time in his schedule.”

NFL fans have reacted to the latest combine news on social media.

“Holding max burnout rep bench press & field workouts on the same day, is an absolute recipe for disaster.

This is another reason why future great players, won’t even attend the combine,” one fan tweeted.

“[Combine exists as one of the only true constants in NFL landscape which players, teams, media agree works flawlessly year after year]

Enter NFL, never able to help itself: “but what if we totally screwed it up instead?” another fan added.

“This is wild honestly!!!” another fan added.

Some players have a very specific routine they maintain during Combine with these folks – including treatment – which is key for athletes coming back from injury/surgery. Interrupting this for 4-5 days can set them back. https://t.co/4k3VliKovo — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) February 16, 2022

A1 isn’t the only agency concerned about a potential bubble at the combine. https://t.co/txJRqFj0yx — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 16, 2022

The 2022 Pro Scouting Combine is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1 to March 7.