There Have Been Too Many Serious Injuries So Far Today

Another week, another lengthy list of injuries within the National Football League.

We’re only about an hour into the 1 p.m. E.T. window games, but there have already been several notable injuries across the league.

Last week, several notable quarterbacks went down with injuries, including Andy Dalton and Tua Tagovailoa. While the quarterbacks have managed to stay healthy – so far, anyway – there are some brutal injuries elsewhere. Several notable players have left their respective games with injuries.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, Chargers defensive back Derwin James and Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, among others, have all left their respective games with injuries.

Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard ruled out with a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Colts’ G Quenton Nelson being carted off with an ankle injury…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Chargers S Derwin James has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Ugh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2021

Hopefully none of these injuries are serious. Regardless, it’s still crushing to see so many of them this early in the season.