There Was A NASCAR Teammate Controversy During Sunday’s Race

NASCAR race in California on Sunday.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident as Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

We had a controversial collision between two teammates during Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in California.

Teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott collided during Sunday’s Auto Club 400 in California. Larson went on to win the race, while Elliott finished in 26th place.

Elliott did not hold back when the collision happened.

Following the race, everyone involved spoke about what happened.

Here’s what happened:

We’re only two weeks into the 2022 NASCAR season, but there’s already been a fair amount of drama so far.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.