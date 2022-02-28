We had a controversial collision between two teammates during Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in California.

Teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott collided during Sunday’s Auto Club 400 in California. Larson went on to win the race, while Elliott finished in 26th place.

Elliott did not hold back when the collision happened.

"It fucking broke again. Piece of shit mother fucker. God damn it" Chase Elliott says after contact with Kyle Larson put the No. 9 in the wall.#NASCAR — Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) (@DustinAlbino) February 28, 2022

Following the race, everyone involved spoke about what happened.

Kyle Larson explains what happened in the contact with Chase Elliott and then explains what he will tell Elliott and if he is worried that this could be more than a bump in the road for them working together as teammates: pic.twitter.com/wI5GkrNS1n — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 28, 2022

Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews explains how the team will handle the Larson-Elliott dynamic after Sunday and explains Elliott’s spin near the end of the race: pic.twitter.com/S6XQDhtjyY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 28, 2022

Chase Elliott didn't have much to say about incident with Larson. Said he didn't spin on purpose, that the same piece (the toe link) broke twice on him today. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 28, 2022

Chase Elliott spun out on purpose to get back at Kyle Larson tell me I’m wrong. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 28, 2022

Here’s what happened:

We’re only two weeks into the 2022 NASCAR season, but there’s already been a fair amount of drama so far.