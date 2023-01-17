There's 1 Betting Favorite For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A view of the NFL Draft theater prior to the start of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There's one clear favorite when it comes to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Per the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is -125 to be the first name called come April 27.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is second at +200, although he and Young had been co-favorites to go No. 1 overall since the betting markets opened after last year's draft.

Rounding out the top-five is Young's Alabama teammate Will Anderson (+700), Georgia DT Jalen Carter (+800) and Kentucky QB Will Levis (+800).

Who ends up selecting at that No. 1 spot is another question. The Chicago Bears currently hold the first pick but appear to be committed to Justin Fields heading into year three.

The Texans, Cardinals, Colts and Seahawks hold the next four picks and three of them could consider trading up to select Young (or another quarterback that they like).