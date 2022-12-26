There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a 4-11 start and a brutal loss. Hackett coached the worst offense in the league, which averages just 15.5 points per game and has been held to 14 points or fewer seven times.

As for his replacement, one name is being repeated over and over: Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints head coach resigned at the end of last season, but nobody really expects him to stay out of the game for long.

NFL analysts and commentators are already expecting the Broncos - who boast the wealthiest owner in the league - to effectively make Payton the highest-paid coach in the league in order to lead a quick turnaround:

Sean Payton was head coach of the Saints from 2006 to 2021, going 152-89 with 10 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, nine playoff wins and a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.

More importantly, Payton is a legitimate QB guru who turned Drew Brees from a solid quarterback into one of the most prolific throwers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer.

With the Broncos effectively stuck with Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future, they need someone who can maximize their $250 million investment.

Will Sean Payton be the next head coach of the Broncos?