There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Florida Job

The University of Florida is in need of a new head football coach.

On Sunday, the SEC program announced that it had parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen, a year removed from a conference championship game appearance.

“The challenge has been we haven’t been able to sustain it,” athletic director Steve Stricklin said. “You’ve got to put really good structure and culture in place in order to sustain a high level over a long period of time, and that’s going forward what we’ve got to focus on.”

It’s early, but one big name is already being floated on social media for the opening.

Get READY for the "Bob Stoops to Florida" avalanche. It's coming… pic.twitter.com/XXoSIxsKPp — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) November 21, 2021

Stoops, 61, was the defensive coordinator at Florida from 1996-98. He’s been linked to the job on previous occasions, but perhaps this will finally be the time it happens.

According to one columnist, Stoops “might” be interested.

“I certainly understand the logic of making a coaching change,” Mike Bianchi wrote. “It is the easy and popular decision for an AD to fire a coach who is now 5-6 this season (the first time he has had a losing record at UF) and is 2-9 against his last 11 Power 5 opponents. However, unless (Florida athletic director Scott) Stricklin has some huge, hush-hush ace-in-the-hole hire up his sleeve — unless he has clandestinely convinced Bob Stoops to come out retirement (and, yes, I’m hearing Stoops might be interested) or unless he believes he can persuade Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to come to Gainesville — then perhaps Stricklin should keep Mullen.”

It will be an interesting coaching search, that is for sure.