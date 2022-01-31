For the first time in his 13-year career, Matthew Stafford is heading to the Super Bowl in his first year as a Ram.

Los Angeles opens as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. And their gunslinging quarterback is the favorite to take home the game’s MVP hardware.

Who’s taking home Super Bowl MVP? pic.twitter.com/R3ZHReOo8D — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 31, 2022

According to PointsBet, Stafford has +125 odds to nab SB MVP honors, with Bengals QB Joe Burrow right behind him at +225.

The Super Bowl MVP (and league MVP for that matter) has increasingly become a QB’s award. 31 of 55 SB MVPs have been quarterbacks. That said, Cooper Kupp is third in odds at +700.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲. In his 13th season, Matthew Stafford is going to play in his first Super Bowl 👏@RamsNFL | @espn pic.twitter.com/XeV8gxzYh1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022

It’s been a long time coming for Matt Stafford. After a dozen years with the lowly Detroit Lions, the former No. 1 overall pick finally gets his opportunity on the game’s biggest stage.

Stafford entered the playoffs with an 0-3 postseason record. Now after this year’s magical run, he’s quickly evened that up at 3-3. With a chance to walk out of SoFi Stadium over .500 with a Super Bowl ring in-hand.