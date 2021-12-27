There’s 1 College Football Bowl Game Today: Here’s The Schedule

College football bowl season resumes today with another bowl game to start off the final week of 2021.

Western Michigan will be taking on Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl in an earlier than normal matchup. It will kick off at 11 a.m. ET.

Western Michigan finished 7-5 this season after becoming bowl eligible in its 10th game of the season. The Broncos took down the Akron Zips 45-40 in a high-scoring affair to get to 6-4 at the time.

After that matchup, Western Michigan fell to Eastern Michigan but finished the regular season with a 42-21 win over Northern Illinois.

Nevada, on the other hand, finished 8-4 during the regular season. The Wolfpack were 7-2 through their first nine games before losing two of their last three games.

Both teams have shown an ability to score a lot of points this season so this is a matchup that could see a lot of avid betters taking the “over” in terms of total points.

Ford Field in Detroit is the site of the Quick Lane Bowl, which will be televised by ESPN.