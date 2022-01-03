There’s 1 Crazy NFL Playoff Scenario This Weekend

The NFL playoff picture got a bit clearer in Week 17, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered in final week of the season. One of which is the question of the last two AFC wild card slots.

If the Indianapolis Colts were to lose to the Jaguars, chaos could ensue. Per NFL insider Adam Beasley, “If the Colts lose to the Jaguars Sunday, the Raiders and Chargers would both get in with a tie.”

Adding, “Literally, there would be no motivation for either team to do anything other than kneel it out 15 times each.”

The NFL shifted it’s Week 18 schedule around to capitalize on some of the potential clinching and win-and-you’re-in scenarios. There’s sure to be some scoreboard watching as the day grows longer.

For the sake of the fans, let’s hope the Colts can take care of business against the mostly inept Jacksonville Jaguars. Setting up an outstanding AFC West clash on Sunday Night Football.