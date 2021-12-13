There’s 1 Growing Theory About Urban Meyer’s Future

There’s one growing theory about Urban Meyer’s future in the National Football League following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ latest loss.

Jacksonville lost to Tennessee, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season with the loss on Sunday.

Meyer looked pretty distraught on Sunday. He barely looked at Titans head coach Mike Vrabel – his former Ohio State assistant coach – during the postgame handshake.

Mike Vrabel was on Urban Meyer’s coaching staff at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/E5v0xfiQWd — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 12, 2021

Meyer is just in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but the experiment has gone pretty terrible so far. It’s still relatively early in his NFL career, but is he going to last long?

Some are theorizing that Meyer would probably prefer to be fired, so he could get the rest of the money on his big contract.

“this is gonna turn into a standoff where khan knows urban just wants to be fired so he keeps his money and khan refuses and hurts the team in the process? they need to fire him tonight,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones tweeted.

Meyer, meanwhile, is trying to make it clear that he plans to stick around for the long haul.

Urban says he is confident he can win in the NFL. Hasn't materialized the way he expected. "I knew this was somewhat of a build. I still get disappointed with our coaching staff and myself." — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) December 12, 2021

The next couple of months will be interesting, that’s for sure.