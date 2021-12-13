The Spun

There’s 1 Growing Theory About Urban Meyer’s Future

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There’s one growing theory about Urban Meyer’s future in the National Football League following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ latest loss.

Jacksonville lost to Tennessee, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season with the loss on Sunday.

Meyer looked pretty distraught on Sunday. He barely looked at Titans head coach Mike Vrabel – his former Ohio State assistant coach – during the postgame handshake.

Meyer is just in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but the experiment has gone pretty terrible so far. It’s still relatively early in his NFL career, but is he going to last long?

Some are theorizing that Meyer would probably prefer to be fired, so he could get the rest of the money on his big contract.

“this is gonna turn into a standoff where khan knows urban just wants to be fired so he keeps his money and khan refuses and hurts the team in the process? they need to fire him tonight,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones tweeted.

Many are in agreement.

Meyer, meanwhile, is trying to make it clear that he plans to stick around for the long haul.

The next couple of months will be interesting, that’s for sure.

