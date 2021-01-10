There’s 1 Ideal Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is rumored to want out of Houston.

The Texans’ star quarterback is reportedly extremely frustrated with the front office. Watson was reportedly told that he would be heavily involved in the search for a new general manager and a new head coach. However, that reportedly did not happen.

Now, Watson is rumored to want out of Houston. The Texans are probably not going to trade him – he’s an elite quarterback under contract for several seasons, after all – but if the situation gets bad enough, they might not have a choice.

Where could Watson land in a trade?

There appears to be one really ideal landing spot – Miami. The Dolphins don’t appear to have a legitimate longterm answer at quarterback – sorry, Tua fans – and, thanks to the Texans, they’re armed with a lot of draft picks.

Tagovailoa, several NFL Draft picks and more could be the exact kind of package that Houston is looking for.

The Dolphins have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to Houston.

“So what if the Dolphins were to flip that No. 3 pick back to Houston along with Tagovailoa in exchange for Watson? The Texans would get past that headache, save a bunch of money, still have a young potential franchise quarterback and have the ability to replace DeAndre Hopkins or rebuild the defense with somebody like Ja’Marr Chase or Micah Parsons in the draft,” Bleacher Report writes.

Watson is probably going to stick in Houston, but if the Texans decide to put him on the market, watch out for Miami.