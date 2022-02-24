There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports.

According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

NEWS: Troy Aikman is on the verge of bolting Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

Aikman and Joe Buck have long been partners in the Fox Sports booth. But now that the former NFL quarterback is seemingly on his way out, NFL fans seem to have one overwhelming favorite to take over that position.

The NFL world seems to want Greg Olsen in the primetime booth.

“If I’m FOX I’m bumping Greg Olsen up to the A-booth with Joe Buck,” one fan wrote.

“Greg Olsen seems to have taken to it really naturally. I expect it would be him,” another said.

“Greg Olsen is the dude. He is really, really good,” another said.

This would be flat out weird… With that being said, Joe Buck and Greg Olsen doesn’t sound like a bad combo 🤔👀 https://t.co/61XVqpaKj8 — Austin Hepola (@AustinHepola) February 24, 2022

Pair up Joe Buck with Greg Olsen, please. https://t.co/z1O7cwbtnm — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 24, 2022

Following his 14-year career as a star tight end in the NFL, Olsen joined Fox Sports as a color commentator and studio analyst for the 2021 season. Through his first full-time season as a broadcasting personality, the three-time Pro Bowler endeared himself to fans around the league.

This reported deal for Aikman isn’t official yet, but he is expected to join the ESPN team in 2022. The veteran broadcaster, who’s contract expired this offseason, has also reportedly been courted by Amazon.

