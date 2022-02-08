There’s 1 Likely Destination For Mike Golic Jr. After Leaving ESPN

Mike Golic Jr. is following in his father’s footsteps.

After over six years with ESPN, Golic Jr. is leaving the network. Word on the street is ESPN didn’t offer the standout analyst an extension, but Golic Jr. was going to walk away anyways.

So where will the 32-year-old go next? According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media could be a potential landing spot.

“One destination that would make sense for Golic Jr. is Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media, where Golic Sr. contributes to various podcasts,” Glasspiegel writes, via NYPost.com. “It is also plausible that he could wind up calling college football games, as he played offensive line at Notre Dame. Also, the sports gambling companies have been making considerable offers to prominent talents for a couple of years now.”