There’s 1 Main Holdup Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys Right Now

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to agree on a longterm extension, as the quarterback is currently scheduled to play under the franchise tag, and it appears there is one main holdup at the moment.

Some have speculated that the Cowboys aren’t that committed to Prescott. If they were, they would have signed him by now, right?

That’s what former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz suggested on Twitter earlier this week:

I’ve told Cowboys fans for a year now the Cowboys front office isn’t all in on Dak. They keep telling me I’m stupid. The Cowboys value Dak no more than whatever number they have. Other teams paid whatever it took to keep their guy. Wentz, Goff, Wilson etc.. https://t.co/nBmHtK1G8L — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 9, 2020

That doesn’t appear to be the case, though. Multiple Cowboys insiders have confirmed that Dallas has an offer on the table to Prescott and that it’s a big one.

But the #Cowboys offer on the table (5 yrs, $35M APY, $106M+ gteed) would likely make Dak the highest-paid player in the history of football. So, they must like him OK. Right? https://t.co/9EuF7CRqQ9 — fishsports (@fishsports) May 9, 2020

The holdup, according to multiple reports, is the years. The Cowboys want to sign Prescott to a five-year deal. Prescott, meanwhile, wants to sign a four-year deal.

Prescott’s reasoning is simple: He wants a four-year deal so he can enter free agency again and capitalize on the spike in NFL revenue. The league’s TV rights deal is up in 2022 and salaries could go up by a lot.

#Cowboys want the 5 for the same reason Dak wants the 4: contractual control after the 2022 expiration of the TV deal – meaning a salary-cap explosion up – is GOLD. Control ASAP after 2022 for either side is almost INVALUABLE. https://t.co/vSL3dd1Mos — fishsports (@fishsports) May 9, 2020

Which side will budge? We’ll likely find out by mid-July.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to agree on a longterm extension. If they can’t agree on one by then, he’ll play the year under the franchise tag.