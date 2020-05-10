The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s 1 Main Holdup Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys Right Now

Cowboys vs. Patriots in Gillette Stadium tonight.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the snap against the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to agree on a longterm extension, as the quarterback is currently scheduled to play under the franchise tag, and it appears there is one main holdup at the moment.

Some have speculated that the Cowboys aren’t that committed to Prescott. If they were, they would have signed him by now, right?

That’s what former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz suggested on Twitter earlier this week:

That doesn’t appear to be the case, though. Multiple Cowboys insiders have confirmed that Dallas has an offer on the table to Prescott and that it’s a big one.

The holdup, according to multiple reports, is the years. The Cowboys want to sign Prescott to a five-year deal. Prescott, meanwhile, wants to sign a four-year deal.

Prescott’s reasoning is simple: He wants a four-year deal so he can enter free agency again and capitalize on the spike in NFL revenue. The league’s TV rights deal is up in 2022 and salaries could go up by a lot.

Which side will budge? We’ll likely find out by mid-July.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to agree on a longterm extension. If they can’t agree on one by then, he’ll play the year under the franchise tag.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.