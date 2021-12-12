There’s 1 Most Likely Trade Destination For Russell Wilson

If Russell Wilson is traded out of Seattle this offseason, there appears to be one most-likely trade destination.

Throughout the 2021 offseason, trade rumors swirled for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Those rumors are starting to heat up again.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that trade talks with Wilson will likely heat up this offseason, with three teams being mentioned the most.

From NFL.com:

This year, independent reporter Jordan Schultz, who has ties to Wilson’s camp and is the son of Seattle businessman Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, reported that Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants and Saints. A source later confirmed the information, while Wilson didn’t deny it. He insinuated it was not relevant, adding, “I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment.”

Of those three teams, one stands out: Denver.

The Broncos are in desperate need of a longterm answer at quarterback. And, following their Von Miller trade, they’re armed with some major draft capital.

Denver has a history of helping star quarterbacks with their second act, too. Most notably, Peyton Manning won his second Super Bowl with Denver.

The Broncos have been linked to Aaron Rodgers, too.

Russell Wilson, Denver Bronco? If he truly wants it, the Broncos have the resources to make it happen.https://t.co/fgLHN20uQd — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 9, 2021

Where do you see Wilson ending up this offseason?