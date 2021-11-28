There’s 1 Name Getting Mentioned A Lot For Oklahoma Job

With Lincoln Riley on his way to Southern California, that means Oklahoma is now open.

The Sooners are going to have to hire a new coach ASAP and there’s one name that’s already being mentioned.

Sooners fans and the college football media have begun speculating if Mark Stoops is going to get a look for the job.

Stoops has been the head man at Kentucky since 2013 and has amassed a 58-53 overall record. Since 2018, the Wildcats are 32-17 and have had two seasons of at least nine wins or better.

He’s also the brother of former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, who coached the program from 1999-2016. He finished with a 190-48 record and was one win away from winning the National Championship in 2008.

Oklahoma will likely cast a wide net for this search, especially with the long-term future of the program in mind. The school will be moving to the SEC in 2025 and that means the competition is about to be even more fierce.

Before accepting the USC job, Riley guided the Sooners to a 10-2 season this year and will finish with a 55-10 record after replacing Stoops in 2017.

He also took Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff three of the last five years.