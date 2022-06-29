There's 1 Player For 2023 Draft NBA Teams Want To Tank For

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 17: Victor Wembanyama of LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne shoots during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between Real Madrid and LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne at Wizink Center on March 17, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images) Sonia Canada/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs traded away their best player: star guard Dejounte Murray.

Rumors of a potential trade involving Murray have grown over the past few weeks. With San Antonio no where near being competitive, the Spurs decided it was a good time to move on from Murray.

The Spurs received Danilo Galinari, a pick swap and three first-round picks in the trade. Not long after the trade news broke, everyone on social media suggested San Antonio is preparing to tank.

Why would one of the most successful franchises in NBA history tank? Well, because there's one NBA draft prospect who is considered one of the best ever.

Victor Wembanyama is already being talked about as an elite prospect and the likely No. 1 overall pick.

"All this drama for Wembanyama," one person said.

"I think it’s pretty safe to say that after losing their best player for draft picks and salary filler, the Spurs are now in on the tank race for Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson atop the 2023 NBA Draft," another person said.

"The Victor Wembanyama watch is officially on in San Antonio," a third person said.

"The Spurs watched Victor Wembanyama highlights and put Dejounte Murray on the trade block," another fan joked.

Will the Spurs land the No. 1 pick?