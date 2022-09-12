There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That means Cooper Rush is next in line to start, but for how long? The Cowboys could make a trade for a veteran quarterback that gives them a better chance to win.

One of those veteran quarterbacks that are being brought up a lot is Lamar Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley.

"I would call Baltimore and see if they would trade me Tyler Huntley," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on Monday morning.

This thought was then echoed by a lot of other fans and media pundits.

Time will tell if Jerry Jones decides to give Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta a call.