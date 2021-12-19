The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Minnesota.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else.

Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.

If they can’t, though, Rodgers will likely move on to somewhere else.

There’s one team that’s been mentioned as a potential perfect fit for the MVP quarterback: Denver. The Broncos could have a Super Bowl-ready roster in 2022, just needing that quarterback.

The Broncos have a pretty good history of winning with superstar quarterbacks, from John Elway to Peyton Manning.

Perhaps Rodgers will be the next name on that list.

