There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else.

Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.

If they can’t, though, Rodgers will likely move on to somewhere else.

There’s one team that’s been mentioned as a potential perfect fit for the MVP quarterback: Denver. The Broncos could have a Super Bowl-ready roster in 2022, just needing that quarterback.

If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece… "There's only one place for that. It's the Denver Broncos." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/1UcUvg51P8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 15, 2021

The Broncos have a pretty good history of winning with superstar quarterbacks, from John Elway to Peyton Manning.

Perhaps Rodgers will be the next name on that list.