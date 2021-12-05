There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will actually leave the Green Bay Packers for another team in 2022.

Rodgers made it clear last offseason that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, Rodgers and the Packers were able to come to an agreement for the 2021 season. Rodgers stuck around and has led Green Bay to a 9-3 start to the season, primed for a Super Bowl push.

But it would not be surprising to see Rodgers leaving in 2022.

If he does, where will he end up?

There’s been one team mentioned the most as of late: Pittsburgh.

“Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it,” longtime sports radio host Colin Cowherd said earlier this week.

.@ColinCowherd will say it again… "Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." pic.twitter.com/vCnZGilb3L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2021

The Steelers will reportedly be in need of a quarterback, too.

Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly informed those close to him that he expects the 2021 season to be his last with the Steelers.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN,” Adam Schefter reports.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

Perhaps it will be Big Ben out, Aaron Rodgers in for Pittsburgh in 2022.