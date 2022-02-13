There’s A Crazy Opening Coin Toss Super Bowl Streak

Could we know the eventual result of the Super Bowl before it even kicks off? On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a fact that each of the last seven Super Bowl winners lost the opening coin toss.

Per Schefter, “Quirky but true: The team that loses the opening coin toss now has won the past seven Super Bowls.”

It’s hard to believe the coaches and players on either side would want to lose the coin toss. But if they do, recent history says it’s not all bad.

The coin toss is often one of the most betted on aspects of each Super Bowl, with thousands around the world placing a wager on the 50 percent odds. Over the last seven coin tosses, four of them have been tails.

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off the season finale at 6:30 PM ET at SoFi Stadium. NBC‘s Sunday night team will be on the call in what should be a hot one in Inglewood, California.