There’s A ‘Massive’ Tom Brady Patriots Retirement Theory

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week, he didn’t give a special shoutout to the Patriots or their fans.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said on Instagram. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady, 44, spent 20 years of his career in New England, winning six Super Bowls. Unsurprisingly, Patriots fans were not happy with his announcement.

Perhaps something big is coming, though.

.@kevinwildes has a theory why Tom Brady left NE out of his initial retirement announcement, and why Pats fans should be optimistic. "There is something major afoot. I think there is something massive coming to Foxborough. There's a reason to be optimistic, Patriots Nation." pic.twitter.com/2eJgAJC1fa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 2, 2022

“So that is my case that I think there is something major afoot,” Wildes said. “No way did the greatest football player of all time say, ‘You know what I’m going to do? A nine-page Instagram post.’ Joe Montana retired in front of 25,000 people in San Francisco. Bill Walsh was there. John Madden was there. It was a beautiful moment. The idea that he knows that — he’s a student of the game — and said, ‘You know what I’m going to do, since my career has eclipsed Joe Montana? An Instagram post.’

“No way, my friend. I think there is something massive coming to Foxboro. … Something major is happening. It’s a reason to be optimistic, Patriots Nation.”

It’s been a couple of days and we haven’t gotten anything “major” yet. Perhaps it’s coming later this offseason, though…