There’s A New Betting Favorite To Win The Super Bowl

Well that didn’t take too long. Just a handful of weeks removed from the NFL world questioning “What’s wrong with the Chiefs?” Kansas City is back as the odds-on Super Bowl favorite.

KC had a bit of a rocky start to the year, coming out of the gates 3-4. Since then, however, Andy Reid’s Chiefs have reeled off eight straight wins. And are once again at the top of the AFC.

That’s now six AFC West titles, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl championship since 2016. The hat collection grows! pic.twitter.com/sUKOAxqSk0 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 27, 2021

The Chiefs are currently a four to one favorite (+400) to take home the Lombardi. With the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers just inches behind at +450.

The rest of the top five Super Bowl favorites rounds out with the Bucs (+650), a tie between the Bills and Rams (+800) and the Dallas Cowboys (+1000).

Other contenders such as the Patriots, Colts and Cardinals/Titans follow them up with +1300, +1600 and +2000 respectively.

Perhaps the most surprising odds are the +2800 Cincinnati Bengals. Few, if any, had the Bengals sniffing the playoffs. Let alone leading the packed AFC North division.

Super Bowl odds update: Chiefs priced as shortest title favorite this season. 🏆 https://t.co/fc1AbFtXmA (via @CJacksonCowart) pic.twitter.com/joGWDo5Hip — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 28, 2021

That said, all of those teams are looking up to the Chiefs once again.

Since entering the Patrick Mahomes-era, Kansas City has been an offensive juggernaut, barely able to be contained. Ironically, KC’s defense has arguably been the biggest reason for the team’s turnaround, keeping Mahomes and the offense afloat until recent weeks.

Seemingly the only things that can possibly stop the Chiefs from Super Bowl number three are injuries and COVID. Two factors that have derailed many a season so far in 2021.