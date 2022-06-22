There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits.

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate (No. 2) committed to the program on Monday, quickly followed by five-star WR Brandon Inniss (No. 3) on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hartline reeled in yet another big-name recruit — getting a commitment from four-star receiver Noah Rogers.

Rogers is the No. 9-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

This is the best recruiting year of Hartline's Ohio State career — and that's saying a lot.

The former Buckeyes/NFL star brought in five-star recruits Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming as member of the 2020 recruiting class. Two of his top receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — were selected with the No. 10 and No. 11 picks in this year's NFL draft.

Hartline will look toward another season with one of the nation's top receiving corps in 2023.