There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future.

On Sunday, Newton published a video to his YouTube channel saying he’d been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is still looking to make his NFL comeback.

Newton, the Pats’ incumbent starter, was dropped from the team just days after he missed multiple practices due to a missed COVID-19 test. While the New England franchise would never openly say so, the overwhelming belief was that the QB’s vaccination status played a major role in the organization’s decision to release him.

Now that he’s received his jabs, teams from around the league may be more comfortable in signing him as a backup or even a starting option.

According to Odds Shark, there’s one clear betting favorite to sign Newton. The Seattle Seahawks top the list at +175.

Where will Cam Newton sign? (Bovada) #NFL #NFLNews #NFLTwitter Seattle Seahawks +175

Washington Football Team +500

Houston Texans +500

Dallas Cowboys +800

Miami Dolphins +800

New York Giants +800

Pittsburgh Steelers +800

Indianapolis Colts +900 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 20, 2021

The Seahawks are currently dealing with some major issues at the quarterback position. After suffering an injury and undergoing surgery on his throwing hand last week, superstar QB Russell Wilson has been placed on IR. And in his absence, backup QB Geno Smith has struggled to lead the Seattle offense.

During his weekly interview with 710 ESPN Seattle, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that he’s already talked to Newton about potentially joining the squad.

“Just so you know, we’ve already talked to him,” he said. “We’re talking to everybody that could help us. To go right back to the base philosophy that we always uphold here is that we’re going to be competing at every turn with whoever would be available. So we’re on it.”

The Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans currently hold the next-best odds at +500. Both of these teams lost their starting quarterbacks (Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor) early in the season and are currently operating under the leadership of inexperienced backups (Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills).

The odds list is then rounded out by Dallas (+800), Miami (+800), New York (+800), Pittsburgh (+800) and Indianapolis (+900), all of whom have uncertainties at the backup quarterback position.

“Hell yeah I still want to play football,” Newton said in his video. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”