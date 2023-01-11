There's Growing Belief Jim Harbaugh Will Land 1 NFL Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach and two huge names are reportedly on their list.

Denver already received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak with Sean Payton. The Broncos have also already interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Those two appear to be the frontrunners for the job. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested Payton will turn down the potential offer and Denver will turn its attention to Harbaugh.

"If Payton says no to Denver, then Harbaugh will be the lead candidate. Still much to play out, with Denver waiting to talk to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and others," Fowler noted.

Here's more of what Fowler had to say, via ESPN:

But I've continued to hear that Denver has done a lot of research on Harbaugh, talking to people who have worked with him in the past to gauge his coaching style. One official from a team searching for a head coach believes Harbaugh wants the Colts job. No word yet on whether Harbaugh plans to speak with Indy brass, but the connection is obvious for the former Colts quarterback.

Both would be a significant improvement over Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of the regular season.

But will either one take the job?